How To Make Your iPhone's Lock Screen Clock Bigger In iOS 26
With most people obsessed with screens lately, lots of users tend to rely on their smartphones to check the time. Owing to this, the clock widget on the lock screen is a staple in most of our lives. The feature itself can differ depending on what phone and operating system you are running, though. If you are using an iPhone and running the latest iOS 26, you get some helpful features along with new lock screen customization options, including a bold new clock widget. This is a fantastic feature for those who find it hard to read small fonts from a distance, or if you constantly glance at your phone amidst work to get a glimpse of the time.
In fact, it's also a nice aesthetic overall that gives the iPhone some character. Adjusting the clock size on your iPhone is a simple process, and you can do it straight from the lock screen itself. Just be aware that while you can change the size of the clock, the OS may shrink it down if you have notifications set to be displayed until they are swiped away or silenced.
Change the lock screen clock as per your preferred style
Make sure your iPhone supports iOS 26. Once you update it, simply long-press on any empty portion of the lock screen to bring up the Customize button. Selecting Customize will then bring up a handle on the lower right-hand side of the clock. Grab the handle and pull it down to increase the size of the clock. You can also push it back up if you think you increased the size too much. When you have the desired clock size, tap the Done button.
If you find that you can't adjust the clock on the Customize screen, it might be because the clock's font doesn't support it at the moment. At present, only the default look supports this feature. To fix this issue, select the first font option on the left in the clock customization screen. The adjustment handle will then appear and allow you to resize the clock. While you're at it, you can also change your wallpaper, add widgets, and vary the color of the clock.