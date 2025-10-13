Apple CarPlay Finally Got One Of iOS 16.1's Best Features Years Later

To get access to Live Activities on CarPlay, you need to update your iPhone to iOS 26 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. After your iPhone is updated, you may need to update your vehicle's infotainment system via a USB drive or Wi-Fi connection, depending on your car's manufacturer.

If the app you're using offers Live Activities support, you will be able to show it on your CarPlay display. Apple says that some of the most common uses for Live Activities on CarPlay are directions in the Maps app, live sports updates, and food delivery estimates.

You can adjust the Live Activities by going to the Settings app on the iPhone, tapping Apps, and toggling the apps you want to display live information for. That said, you can have multiple activities showing at the same time, such as your navigation and a mini audio player, while still being able to see if your friend's flight is finally arriving. The possibilities are endless, and since Live Activities have been available for years now, most apps support these continuous activities, so you'll never miss important information.