Apple CarPlay Finally Got One Of iOS 16.1's Best Features Years Later
Live Activities are a huge part of the iPhone experience. Released with the iOS 16.1 update, the feature is integrated into the Dynamic Island as well as on any iPhone's Lock Screen. With it, you can stay on top of things that are happening in real-time. While Apple has improved the functionality over the years, Live Activities got a big upgrade with iOS 26, as the company expanded to more of its products, including the Mac with macOS Tahoe and also Apple CarPlay.
For CarPlay users, the addition of Live Activities allows you to keep track of key real-time information without losing sight of your route. Combine this with an all-new Liquid Glass experience, the ability to Tapback to react to messages, and the option to add widgets to the display, and CarPlay users now have an even more full-featured experience while driving. Here's what you need to know about Live Activities on CarPlay and what you can do with it.
Here's how to get the most out of CarPlay's Live Activities in iOS 26
To get access to Live Activities on CarPlay, you need to update your iPhone to iOS 26 by going to Settings > General > Software Update. After your iPhone is updated, you may need to update your vehicle's infotainment system via a USB drive or Wi-Fi connection, depending on your car's manufacturer.
If the app you're using offers Live Activities support, you will be able to show it on your CarPlay display. Apple says that some of the most common uses for Live Activities on CarPlay are directions in the Maps app, live sports updates, and food delivery estimates.
You can adjust the Live Activities by going to the Settings app on the iPhone, tapping Apps, and toggling the apps you want to display live information for. That said, you can have multiple activities showing at the same time, such as your navigation and a mini audio player, while still being able to see if your friend's flight is finally arriving. The possibilities are endless, and since Live Activities have been available for years now, most apps support these continuous activities, so you'll never miss important information.