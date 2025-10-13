What Is The Fastest Internet Speed Starlink Is Capable Of?
Starlink (a division of SpaceX) offers fast internet speeds around the world, both at home and on the go, thanks to its 8,475 satellites in orbit. Starlink's internet speed, however, varies depending on the location: It's reported to be up to 350 Mbps in some areas, though actual realized speeds aren't usually at the top end of the scale. You'll pay upper-end pricing, but setup takes minutes. Sign up, install the device somewhere with an unobstructed view, and let it latch on to satellites in the sky. The Starlink app can walk you through finding the best spot for installation to maximize reliable connectivity.
So, what are the average speeds? In New York, you can enjoy download speeds of 156-307 Mbps. In Kansas, it's a bit faster at 169-320 Mbps, while Texas is slower on average at 99-261 Mbps. Take Starlink into the wild with the Starlink Mini portable satellite dish, and you'll be afforded download speeds up to 270 Mbps with certain packages. However, it's on the open seas where there's something really impressive going on. SpaceX has confirmed that The Stars of the Seas cruise ship will have a Gateway that affords speeds as fast as 10 Gbps, rivaling fiber internet at home.
What to know about The Star of the Seas Starlink Gateway
Historically, cruise ships have been known to have shoddy internet. Trying to use your cellular connection instead is usually a losing battle, too. With this $1.25 million initiative aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship, on-board Wi-Fi will presumably change for the better.
Known as one of the largest cruise ships in the world, passengers and crew aboard the Star of the Seas should be able to enjoy both download and upload speeds as fast as 10 Gbps. To put this in perspective, a 10 Gbps connection would allow you to download a full-length HD movie in just four seconds compared to several minutes with a traditional home internet connection. You could also back up a 256GB hard drive in 3.5 minutes versus 3+ hours.
Drone footage shows the gateways all over the ship, suggesting that connectivity will be uniform throughout. This can keep you connected no matter if you're lounging in the pool or chilling at the casino. It's unclear if this is the only ship offering the service, or will be joined by others in the near future. But it appears to be Starlink's fastest service implementation to date.
What are Starlink's fastest residential speeds?
With residential speeds, Starlink's fastest speeds typically range between 135-310 Mbps download, and 20-44 Mbps upload, for priority users. These figures are impacted by location, installation, weather, and other factors. However, the service can be a lifesaver in rural communities where there aren't other internet options or they're incredibly slow. Starlink may be getting faster, too, thanks to an EIRP increase recently approved by the FCC.
There is a high-performance option designed for businesses, emergency responders, and maritime use as well, which touts download speeds of 400 Mbps and above, depending on location. However, this is still a far cry from the cruise ship's offering.
It remains to be seen how this incredible gigabit speed on Star of the Seas, seemingly Starlink's fastest yet, will pan out. While it is fast, rivaling fiber internet, the ship has a capacity of over 5,500 passengers. That's a lot of people looking to surf, stream, and check e-mails simultaneously in the same bubble. Nonetheless, while having fast speeds in the home is possible already, reaching (or even surpassing) these speeds on the open waters is impressive. We'll have to wait and hear more about the real world results of speeds on the cruise ship over time.