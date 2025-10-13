What Is The Fastest Internet Speed Starlink Is Capable Of?

Starlink (a division of SpaceX) offers fast internet speeds around the world, both at home and on the go, thanks to its 8,475 satellites in orbit. Starlink's internet speed, however, varies depending on the location: It's reported to be up to 350 Mbps in some areas, though actual realized speeds aren't usually at the top end of the scale. You'll pay upper-end pricing, but setup takes minutes. Sign up, install the device somewhere with an unobstructed view, and let it latch on to satellites in the sky. The Starlink app can walk you through finding the best spot for installation to maximize reliable connectivity.

So, what are the average speeds? In New York, you can enjoy download speeds of 156-307 Mbps. In Kansas, it's a bit faster at 169-320 Mbps, while Texas is slower on average at 99-261 Mbps. Take Starlink into the wild with the Starlink Mini portable satellite dish, and you'll be afforded download speeds up to 270 Mbps with certain packages. However, it's on the open seas where there's something really impressive going on. SpaceX has confirmed that The Stars of the Seas cruise ship will have a Gateway that affords speeds as fast as 10 Gbps, rivaling fiber internet at home.