These Under-$30 Gadgets Are Some Of Prime Day's Best Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon Prime members, it's time to save. For just two days -– October 7-8 -– anyone with a Prime account can save big on thousands of items, with some sales being absolutely too good to pass up. Considering the holidays are getting closer and closer, now is a perfect time to get your shopping out of the way early, or it can be an even better time to pick yourself up something nice.
With so many deals being available during this time, having the money for all of them is likely improbable, and that's okay. However, if you're looking to save without completely draining your bank account, the five deals below are some of the best electronic devices we could find for under $30. From gadgets that help around the home, to entertainment items and accessories to keep you going, there's likely something that will catch your eye.
The only real downside to Prime Big Deal Days is that the deals don't last very long, meaning you'll want to act quickly if you want to save on these offers. Something else to keep in mind is that while Prime members get access to all of the best deals, some items will be at a discount even if you're not enrolled. The Prime exclusive deals are labeled in the list below. However, having access to Prime ensures you'll get everything at a discount, and Amazon typically has a free 30-day trial if you're new. Let's take a look.
Charmast Portable Charger (Prime exclusive)
A good portable charger is a fantastic accessory to have these days. They're perfect for around the house in the event of an emergency, and they can make a great travel companion on trips where you know you'll be away from power for a while. Considering how useful they can be, the charmast Portable Charger is practically a steal at $19.99. Typically $29.99, Prime members save 33% through this offer.
If you're looking for adaptability, charmast's Portable Charger includes four built-in cables –- Lightning, Micro USB, USB-C, and USB-A –- while also providing four additional USB-A inputs and two additional USB-C inputs, allowing you to charge six devices at once directly from a single source. Perfect for a variety of devices, including iPhones and Android devices, the digital display on the battery pack lets you know when it's time to recharge, and 10,000mAh is plenty of juice to keep everything moving.
With a solid 4.6-star rating and over 14,000 reviews, customers love the portability of the device while also appreciating the versatility and options it provides. However, some do note that the device itself can take a while to charge, with at least one reviewer recommending letting the device charge overnight before you need it. Considering the price, making sure it has plenty of time to charge seems like a small problem considering you get such a powerful battery pack for such a low price.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku is one of the most popular streaming devices on the market, and for good reason. Not only are you able to enjoy a wide variety of streaming services -– including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more -– but the Streaming Stick is compact enough to connect to virtually any HDMI-supported TV with ease. Even better, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days currently has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K discounted to $29.99. You're not only saving around 40% off its typical $49.99 list price, but you're gaining access to your favorite content in glorious 4K.
Along with delivering a sharp 4K image, this Roku Streaming Stick also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, meaning your favorite streaming content will truly shine with high-resolution details. The built-in long-range Wi-Fi receiver ensures any television in your house will receive a solid connection, and the size ensures the device and cables stay hidden behind your TV. Even better, you can navigate everything entirely from the Roku remote, including the volume settings on your TV.
With over 90,000 reviews and a solid 4.7-star rating, reviewers love this Roku Streaming Stick for its easy setup and top-notch streaming performance. Folks also love the free content and live local channels that come included with the device, but remember that you need subscriptions to access premium content and apps. However, there's a reason the Roku Streaming Stick 4K gets the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, and the price is certainly hard to beat.
Soundcore P30i Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Prime exclusive)
A solid pair of earbuds can go a long way. Having something that easily resides in your pocket whenever you need them can be a great way to escape reality for a few moments, and Anker's Soundcore P30i Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $24.99 are a good accessory for anyone that could use a little more volume in their life. Saving 50% off the typical $49.99 price tag, these headphones offer big sound for a small price.
Delivering active noise cancellation that can reduce noise up to 42dB, these Anker earbuds detect outside sounds and then automatically select the appropriate level of cancellation. Bluetooth 5.4 makes device pairing a breeze, and the 10mm drivers provide a nice thumping bass sound. You'll get 10 hours of playtime off a single charge of the earbuds, and the included charging case brings this number up to 45 hours. But be aware that active noise cancellation will drive the hours down to six and 25, respectively. However, fast charging will give you two hours of battery with a single 10-minute charge.
With over 14,000 reviews, a 4.4-star rating, and the Amazon's Choice badge, buyers appreciate the build quality of these earbuds for the price point. While many enjoy the sound quality these frugal earbuds deliver, several customers also appreciate that the case doubles as a smartphone stand, giving you some options for enjoying content when you need it.
Ring Indoor Cam
Security is always essential. Whether you have little ones at home that you need to keep a careful eye on or you run a local business you'd like to oversee when you're not physically there, having the right tools for the job can be critical. That's why the Ring Indoor Cam for $24.99 is a great choice for anyone with even the slightest interest in security.
Ring's indoor camera offers 1080p HD video, which provides color night vision for 24-hour monitoring and Live View to for real-time check-ins. With options for connecting multiple devices at once, this security camera is swivel-mounted, making location options for monitoring plentiful. Ring also provides you notifications whenever it detects movement, with options for choosing what exactly the device monitors. It's easy to disable the camera when you don't want it recording, and video previews can begin recording before motion detection so you can see the entire scenario play out.
For those that really want security, a Ring Home subscription can save your recorded videos for 180 days (14 days without), and there's also options for connecting to Amazon Alexa devices. This indoor camera has over 30,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.7-star rating, with users giving high praise for its simplicity during setup and vivid picture quality. For those looking for a security camera with versatility, control, and good resolution, it's hard for competitors to match this Prime Big Deals Day offer.
Amazon Smart Plug
For anyone with access to Amazon's AI assistant Alexa, the Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 can be a downright essential item. Whether you're using the Amazon Alexa app directly through your smartphone or you plan on pairing it with an Amazon Echo Dot, this outlet will truly bring your home into the 21st century, even if you can't stop Alexa from sending voice recordings to Amazon.
The Amazon Smart Plug is compatible with a wide variety of household devices and appliances, so long as they have a physical power switch. Once connected, you can set up routines for your devices that can help automate certain tasks, such as disabling your lights at a certain times of the day. The compact design of the plug ensures it isn't taking over the entire outlet, so connecting multiple of these in the same spot can be incredibly easy. Best of all, there's no need for a smart hub, as you can easily manage an outlet directly through the Alexa app.
With almost 600,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, reviewers compliment the device for already being linked to your Amazon account if you purchase it directly from the site, making an easy setup even more simple to complete. Many also praise how well these plugs integrate with the Alexa app, while also admiring the build quality. Considering you're saving nearly half off the typical $24.99 price, picking up a couple for your home or office for even more Alexa integration can be a surefire win.