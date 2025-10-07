Google Messages Just Upgraded Its Safety Feature That Detects Explicit Content

Google has continued to improve and update its messaging app, which has become the default messaging app on many Android devices, including Samsung devices, thanks to its RCS adoption. This new safety feature is the latest addition, joining a line of other changes like the ability to unsend messages in Google Messages.

One handy part of these new safety features is that they don't just protect you when you're receiving messages. If you go to send an image, and the system detects it might contain nudity, it'll also warn you, allowing you to decide not to send it. This is great for those pictures where you don't realize something might be a bit too risqué — like a beach photo with other people in the background.

The feature isn't turned on by default, though. If you want to receive sensitive content warnings, you'll need to open the Messages app, tap on your profile photo, then select Messages settings > Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings, and then tap the toggle for Warnings in Google Messages.