OpenAI Monitors ChatGPT Chats To Keep Everyone Safe﻿ - Here Are Some Of The Threats It Stopped

One of the first things you should do when using an AI chatbot is to ensure your chats aren't used to train the AI. ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others offer similar privacy protections. This key setting will prevent your personal data, whether it's work-related or sensitive personal matters, from reaching the pool of data the AI chatbot provider will use to train future versions of the AI. Despite these privacy protections, AI firms like OpenAI will monitor your chats to ensure everyone's safety. It'll use automated tools and human reviews to prevent ChatGPT misuse, including topics that can harm others (think malware, mass-spying tools, and other threats).

On Tuesday, OpenAI released a report on how it's been using its system to disrupt malicious uses of AI. The AI firm said it has disrupted and reported over 40 networks that violated its usage policies. The list of malicious actors OpenAI found trying to abuse ChatGPT includes "authoritarian regimes to control populations or coerce other states, as well as abuses like scams, malicious cyber activity, and covert influence operations." OpenAI says that threat actors continue to use AI to improve "old playbooks to move faster," but not necessarily gain new capabilities from ChatGPT.

OpenAI will also monitor chats to prevent self-harm and help users in distress. The safety of the individual has become a key priority for OpenAI recently, following the death of a teen by suicide after using ChatGPT. OpenAI has added parental controls to ChatGPT in recent weeks.