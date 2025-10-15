5 Unexpected Uses For ChatGPT Worth Trying
It's been nearly two years since ChatGPT burst onto the mainstream, and in that time, people have found all sorts of clever and sometimes bizarre ways to use it. Creators have used ChatGPT to troubleshoot issues with their car, students are known for using ChatGPT to draft their admissions essays; and plenty of everyday users, myself included, use it for things like meal planning and interior design advice.
If you've only used ChatGPT to write emails or to explain your science homework, you're missing out on some genuinely ingenious tricks. Because it is such a versatile tool, ChatGPT can be used in countless unique ways. These ideas range from practical problem-solving hacks to time-saving shortcuts that can help you stay organized, spark creativity, and even tackle tasks you probably didn't know an AI chatbot could. These out-of-the-box uses reveal just how ChatGPT can become much more than just a Q&A machine.
Keep in mind, most of these tips work best if you're subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, which unlocks higher limits for GPT-5 for $20 a month. Free users still have access to GPT-5, but you may still want to upgrade to Plus to get the same polished responses. If you're curious about taking ChatGPT beyond the obvious, these five clever tricks are the perfect place to start.
Use ChatGPT for interior design recommendations
I recently moved into a new home, and ChatGPT has been a massive help for me and my partner in getting the house set up just the way we like. If you've ever stood in the middle of your living room like we did, wondering why the space feels "off," ChatGPT's Home Style Advisor might be the digital design assistant you didn't realize you needed. Instead of endlessly scrolling Pinterest or second-guessing whether that new Persian rug actually matches the sofa, you can upload a photo of your room and ask the AI for personalized suggestions.
ChatGPT is able to analyze your photo along with any style preferences you share — such as mid-century modern, industrial chic, or minimalist — and then recommends you paint colors, furniture swaps, or subtle decor tweaks that help to elevate your space. You can also ask about lighting layouts or for advice on how to make a small apartment look bigger without buying all new furniture.
What made the Home Style Advisor GPT stand out to me was its interactivity. I could go back and forth, refining the advice by adding in our budget, specific dimensions of our rooms and furniture, and by telling the GPT what furniture we already owned. It felt like having our very own virtual interior designer who never got frustrated by endless brainstorming.
For renters, first-time homeowners, or anyone looking to refresh a space without hiring a pro, this GPT offers an accessible way to get tailored home styling advice straight from your phone or laptop.
Craft smarter outfits with AI
I've stood many a time in front of my closet and was convinced that I had nothing to wear. I recently tried out ChatGPT's My Curated Closet GPT, and it helped me save both some time, and some sanity. Instead of impulse-buying new clothes, you can upload photos of the pieces you already own, from shirts to jackets and shoes, and let the AI suggest fresh combinations for you to try.
This GPT analyzes your Pinterest wardrobe photos alongside any style goals you share with it such as "business casual for winter" or "smart streetwear for a weekend trip to a new city". It then recommends outfits that make better use of what you already have. The GPT helped me to pair a long forgotten denim jacket with my favorite chinos, and helped me pick out a pair of shoes to pair with a blazer for a formal event I had coming up.
One of my favorite features of My Curated Closet is its ability to tailor suggestions for different occasions. If I need a date-night outfight that still looks casual, or if I'm packing light for a conference but I need a few different looks from a few items, the AI is able to mix, match, and highlight which pieces I might be missing to keep my options rounded.
Generating positions and poses for photo shoots
Whether you're trying to elevate your Instagram feed, take better portraits for LinkedIn, or shoot product photos for your side hustle, coming up with creative poses can be surprisingly hard. That's where ChatGPT's Photo Pose Pro steps in, acting as your on-demand creative director.
You can start by describing the vibe you're going for. For example, I tested this with some product photography and asked it for help creating a "bright product flat-lay". You can also upload photos of the location, outfit, or items that you're shooting to help refine your responses. The GPT responds with tailored pose suggestions, camera angles, and even quick tips on how to use props or lighting to nail the look.
It's particularly handy for creators who shoot solo or with just an iPhone on a tripod. The AI is able to suggest small tweaks such as adjusting your chin angle, trying a seated pose near a window for lighting, or shifting the camera slightly higher. If you want to step up your social posts or DIY product photography without hiring a professional, this GPT makes it easy to experiment with new looks and capture scroll-stopping shots.
Use ChatGPT as your personal reminder assistant
While ChatGPT is best known for answering questions and writing text, it can also act as a surprisingly handy reminder tool for your day-to-day life. Instead of juggling separate reminder apps or digging through your phone's native calendar, you can simply ask ChatGPT to keep track of things of for you; whether that's remembering to send an email at 4 p.m., to take your protein supplement after lunch, or to remind you to check on that package delivery after you get home.
No custom GPTs are needed for this. To get started, all you need to do is type a simple command such as: "Remind me to email John at 4 p.m." or "Remind me to check for an Amazon package at 7 p.m." ChatGPT will confirm the task and notify you at the correct time. If you're a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you can even use it with compatible apps, such as pairing it with your phone's notifications or a calendar app, making the reminders even more seamless.
Playing a ChatGPT-based escape game
If you think of ChatGPT only as a productivity tool, you may be missing out on one of its most entertaining tricks — interactive, text-based escape games. These games turn the chatbot into a game master, guiding you through puzzles, clues, and story-driven challenges, all from inside a simple chat window.
To get started, just open ChatGPT and type something such as "Let's play a text-based escape room", or, if you have access to the GPT Store, search for a specialized game like "Escape AI." You can usually choose a theme, be it a haunted mansion, a space station, or a medieval dungeon, and you can also set the difficulty level.
Once the game begins, ChatGPT will describe the scene and prompt you to decide what to do next. You can type natural-language commands such as "inspect the bookshelf," "unlock the door," or "look under the bed," and the AI responds dynamically, revealing clues, obstacles, or new rooms. Because the experience is conversational, it feels a lot like playing a choose-your-own-adventure game in real time.
You don't need anything other than a free ChatGPT account to get started, though it should be noted that Plus subscribers should be able to get richer storytelling and more complex puzzles from the responses.