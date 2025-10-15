Can A MacBook Get A Virus? Here's How To Protect Yourself In 2025

There's a common misconception that Macs can't get viruses. Although Apple has systems in place to protect users, it is not immune to malware, as is commonly thought. This includes worms, viruses, and Trojan horse programs. Most of the time, malware is used to steal your personal information, which can be especially damaging if they manage to gain access to your bank account or other crucial login details.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to determine if you have a virus. This is why it is important to protect yourself to mitigate the chances of your computer becoming infected. One way is to use third-party anti-virus software like Norton or McAfee.

Not everyone wants to fiddle with extra programs and subscriptions, though. For those people, it's recommended that they check how protected their device is from a malicious hijacking. This is done in the settings menu of your device, and can be configured depending on how secure you want your device to be.