Amazon Is Selling A $200 Beats Headset For Just $130

The next step up from the Beats Solo 4 are the Beats Studio Pro — currently on sale for over 50% off — which retail for $350. That's more than double the price of the Solo 4. As evidenced by Beats Studio Pro reviews, they're top-notch headphones and, truthfully, the ones to beat here. The Beats Solo 4 don't have active noise cancellation or transparency modes, but they do come with the personalized spatial audio — the Studio Pro don't have that.

Solo 4 work with Android and Apple devices and last for up to 50 hours, ten hours longer than the Studio Pro. Ultimately, there's a lot of back and forth here about the specs, but when you consider the heavily discounted price, taking into account what you get for features, this deal really becomes something else. By the way, Beats now has one of the best headphone lineups ever, so you really can't go wrong with anything from the brand.

Back to the Solo 4, the spatial audio delivers a unique audio experience, similar to surround sound, using dynamic head tracking, upgraded drivers, and rebalanced acoustics. That's a fancy way of describing a collective audio system that makes audio streams sound more immersive and captivating. But something you might not expect — the Solo 4 also incorporate a microphone, and an upgraded one to boot, that allows you to take calls hands-free. The mic is designed to eliminate background noise, too. So, if you're jamming out and someone calls, you don't have to take off the headphones. You can easily pick up then jump right back into your favorite tunes after.