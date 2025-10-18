How To Wirelessly Stream Your Steam Deck To Your TV Without A Dock

The Steam Deck's small screen makes it a great travel companion, but as many Deck owners already know, your gameplay is not limited to that seven-inch screen. Connecting your Deck to your TV gives you a bigger picture and, for many, a cozier experience. Did you know that you do not need a dock to get your games on the big screen?

With a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver, you can ditch the wires. This can, however, bring with it input lag. Higher-tier transmitters and receivers can reduce input lag, but will never completely remove it. If you're used to sub-1ms latency of a wired connection, this can feel laggy. This is why many gamers say to stay away from competitive fast-paced games on Steam Deck, and stick to less-demanding titles like single-player games.

There is another way to stream wirelessly to your TV with your Deck, and although it requires third-party software and a game-streaming-ready device, it can yield better results compared to wireless HDMI streaming. Before we get started, you should grab your Deck's IP address so you're ready to go once everything is installed. This can be found by clicking on your Wi-Fi icon while in desktop mode, and opening the details menu. It will be listed as an IPv4 Address.