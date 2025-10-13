ChatGPT Leak Hints User-To-User DMs Are Coming Soon, But Will Chats Be Encrypted?

One of the most surprising things coming out of OpenAI's DevDay event last week was the transformation of ChatGPT into a platform that can run apps in chats. It's a step closer to ChatGPT becoming an operating system, the kind of evolution OpenAI likely needs for the first ChatGPT hardware device, which might be launched in late 2026 at the earliest. Add the previously announced support for shopping in ChatGPT, and ChatGPT starts looking like an "everything app" with AI at the core. Some may think, a ChatGPT everything app or operating system would also need a key piece of software other competitors have, a chat app that supports user-to-user chats, or direct messages (DM).

A discovery in early October showed that OpenAI was working on DM support. Found by Tibor Blaho, who often shares details about unreleased AI products online, the DM functionality appeared in a beta version of the ChatGPT app for Android. Codenamed "Calpico" and "Calpico Rooms," the feature might be similar to the DM functionality OpenAI already created for the Sora app for iPhone.

"Direct Messages" has now been added to the ChatGPT Android app (version 1.2025.273 beta) – codename "Calpico" / "Calpico Rooms" Direct messaging was first introduced yesterday in the new Sora 2 iOS app, and now code references in the ChatGPT Android app show it includes direct... pic.twitter.com/e2kzWyu4N9 — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) October 1, 2025

On Saturday, Blaho shared additional details about ChatGPT DMs obtained from a different beta version of the ChatGPT app for Android. This time, he shared a screenshot of the ChatGPT interface featuring an icon for direct messaging (above). These developments indicate that a user-to-user chat system is coming to ChatGPT in the near future. But we don't need an announcement from OpenAI to figure out what the key feature of ChatGPT DMs should be, and why it might be a problem for OpenAI: End-to-end encryption (E2EE) that's as secure as iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal.