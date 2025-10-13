iPhone Air Finally Set To Arrive In China

Following a few weeks' delay, Apple's iPhone Air is finally poised to go on sale in China. Pre-orders for the device will open on Friday, October 17. Deliveries for the svelte device, meanwhile, will likely begin about a week later. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the development in a Weibo post earlier today.

China is a huge market for Apple, and the absence of the iPhone Air in China during launch week last month initially raised some eyebrows. Ultimately, it came to light that the delay was likely due to the fact that the iPhone Air uses an eSIM as opposed to a physical SIM card. As a result, the iPhone Air was subject to some regulatory issues with the Chinese government. At the time, all three of China's biggest telecom operators indicated that the iPhone Air would be arriving soon. In other words, there wasn't much doubt that the iPhone Air would arrive in China — the only question was when it might happen.

All told, it's welcome news for both Chinese consumers and Apple. Again, China is an incredibly important market for Apple. During last year's holiday quarter, for instance, revenue from China accounted for nearly 15% of all of Apple's global revenue.