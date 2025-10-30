How To Customize Your Steam Deck's Home Screen

Tinkering with customizable gadgets can be a lot of fun. For example, grab any one of the best retro handhelds out there, and when you first get it, some setup is necessary. You'll be installing themes, apps, and games, adjusting layouts, and more. The Steam Deck is very much the same. Even if you stay with the stock experience, you have to install games, third-party launchers if you want to access their content and adjust various settings. But what makes the Deck great is that it also offers a ton of personalization. That Steam home screen you're probably used to by now isn't the only appearance option for your system. You can customize the look and feel in various ways. You can also install emulators, and through a unique set of tools, you can display individual classic games just as you would any other Steam game.

Of course, you can give the Steam Deck's home screen a total overhaul, namely by installing an app called Decky Loader and then a plugin called CSS Loader to work with a repository from Deck Themes. If you don't want to deal with third-party tools, Steam even offers official customizations in the Points Shop for keyboard color changes and bootup animations. So, there's really a ton you can do to customize your Deck and get it looking the way you want. You can always explore these options yourself, but here are some quick tips to help you navigate the Steam Deck customization experience.