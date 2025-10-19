Some ChatGPT Users Are Saving 50% Off Their Plus Subscription - Here's How

Whether you're looking to cancel because you disagree with how OpenAI monitors ChatGPT, or to just lower monthly costs, you may be able to score 50% off your ChatGPT Plus subscription. The downside here, though, is that while many have seen success with this method, it doesn't appear to be a clear-cut "always triggers" type of deal.

According to a post shared in the ChatGPT subreddit, one user was offered three months of ChatGPT Plus at $30, a 50% discount. The deal was offered when the customer went to cancel their subscription and appeared as a small "Keep Plus for 50% off" option.

They could then keep their subscription at a discount, go back to paying full price, or continue with the cancellation. While it's unclear exactly when OpenAI began offering this discount, you can try to claim it yourself to save a little extra money on your subscription, at least for a few months.

If you choose not to pay for ChatGPT Plus, it's important to know what you're giving up. Along with ChatGPT Plus delivering more accurate answers than the free tier, it gives you access to more interactions per hour.