Some ChatGPT Users Are Saving 50% Off Their Plus Subscription - Here's How
Whether you're looking to cancel because you disagree with how OpenAI monitors ChatGPT, or to just lower monthly costs, you may be able to score 50% off your ChatGPT Plus subscription. The downside here, though, is that while many have seen success with this method, it doesn't appear to be a clear-cut "always triggers" type of deal.
According to a post shared in the ChatGPT subreddit, one user was offered three months of ChatGPT Plus at $30, a 50% discount. The deal was offered when the customer went to cancel their subscription and appeared as a small "Keep Plus for 50% off" option.
They could then keep their subscription at a discount, go back to paying full price, or continue with the cancellation. While it's unclear exactly when OpenAI began offering this discount, you can try to claim it yourself to save a little extra money on your subscription, at least for a few months.
If you choose not to pay for ChatGPT Plus, it's important to know what you're giving up. Along with ChatGPT Plus delivering more accurate answers than the free tier, it gives you access to more interactions per hour.
How to try and save 50% on ChatGPT Plus
Sadly, it doesn't appear like this ChatGPT Plus deal pops up consistently, as many users have shared in the same Reddit thread that they canceled without receiving any kind of offer. Others noted seeing talk of the discount for months, so it may not be a particularly new thing.
Some users suggested that the discount may be tied to how long you've had the subscription. However, even after being subscribed to ChatGPT Plus for over a year, I was not offered this discount when I cancelled in early 2025. Additionally, when attempting to cancel my account this past week after being subscribed for just one month, I was not offered any kind of discount.
It seems to be hit-or-miss, and it's unlikely OpenAI will provide any specifics — as it could lead to people trying to game the system. So, we're mostly left to our own speculation about how it works. Even at $20 a month, though, many consider ChatGPT Plus worth the price.
If you want to try for a discount, you can always go through the cancellation process. To do so, log into your ChatGPT account, select Settings > Account and then Manage. Finally, choose Cancel Subscription to begin the process. You may or may not receive the discount offer. If you do, select Get Offer. For those who subscribed on their mobile device through the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store, they'll need to manage the subscription through those services.