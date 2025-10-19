Tips To Keep Your Kids Safe While Using ChatGPT

As one parent to another, it can seem silly pointing out the need for a deeper discussion. You know best what works for your family. But that's certainly the case here and with ChatGPT and Sora being such advanced tools, offering near unlimited freedom without guidelines in place, it's just a healthy thing to do. Sit down with your child, discuss how these platforms should be used or even brainstorm ideas together, and certainly touch upon online safety, personal data and privacy, and establish boundaries. For example, it's always a good idea to expressly list things that your teen should not be doing with the tool. Learning some of the advanced and expert tips for getting the most out of ChatGPT, yourself, before discussing the tool with your child, can certainly help build context. If you know how it's being used or can be used, you can better direct your child on the tasks they're trying to achieve.

Another great idea is to set up the parental controls in the previous step together. Go over the various features and settings, and discuss what they are and why you're enabling or disabling certain functions. This shows your child you're not just spying or enforcing actions randomly — it explains the rhyme behind the reason. The closing point is also one for parents and children alike. Although tools like ChatGPT and its contemporaries have been around for a few years, they are still very much in their infancy when it comes to usability and protections, for anyone, not just children. Learning how to use AI responsibly is something that everyone is navigating right now, not just younger audiences, and it tends to work best when it's done collaboratively.