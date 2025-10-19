How To Restart Your Steam Deck Without Using The Power Button

On the top of every Steam Deck is a power button. If you press it once, it will turn the screen on or off and put it into rest mode. If you hold that button, it will turn off or turn on the system. However, what if you want an easier way to reboot the Deck without engaging that physical button? The fastest way to restart is to hit the Steam button, then scroll down to Power > Restart. Alternatively, if you're on the home screen of the Deck, with your recent games visible, you can just press the B button (back) to bring up the system menu.

Knowing how the Steam Deck was designed to be accessible, with many built-in options to help extend your Steam Deck's battery, for example, it's no surprise that there are several ways to access the power menu. For another option, from within most Steam-related screens and with no game open, tap Steam Menu in the bottom bar using the touchscreen. That will open the system menu, where you can navigate to the power options and choose Restart.

If you have a controller plugged into the Steam Deck, such as while docked, or when you have it propped up and connected to a wireless controller, you can press the middle button on your gamepad to bring up the menu. On a PlayStation controller, that's the PlayStation button, while on an Xbox controller, that's the Xbox media button. Most generic or third-party controllers have a similar button, as well.