Google Search's Latest Update Will Let You Hide Sponsored Results, But There's A Catch

It's been a couple of years now since Google started labeling it's search-based ads as "sponsored results." That hasn't stopped many users from being upset about how many sponsored listings they see when searching for anything on Google. Now, though, it looks like Google has finally listened to some of the backlash and is giving users the ability to hide sponsored posts. There's just one problem: you can't do it until after you've already seen the sponsored results.

Google currently labels any paid advertising results as sponsored, often placing them at the top of search pages as singular entries. An upcoming change will soon make it so that all of the sponsored posts for a search are grouped together with a "Sponsored results" label that remains in view as you scroll, according to a post on Google's Ads & Commerce Blog. The arrival of this box might not sound all that significant, but it does come with one distinct advantage: you can now collapse this section, hiding it from view for the rest of that particular search.