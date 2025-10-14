Nano Banana AI Image Generator Is Now Available In Google Search: Here's How To Use It

Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash AI image generation model was known as Nano Banana during pre-release testing when it first went viral. The name stuck after Google released Nano Banana in late August. The new model went viral again in September, helping Gemini become the most downloaded iPhone app for a brief period. Even Google is referring to it as Nano Banana in official communications, which shows how strong this informal brand has become. The latest example is a Google announcement surrounding the launch of Nano Banana inside Google Search.

Naming schemes aside, what's important here is that Google is ready to make Nano Banana available in more places than the Gemini chatbot app or third-party apps like Adobe Photoshop. Nano Banana will let users edit photos with AI and create new images directly via Google Lens in the Google app for Android and iPhone. The AI Mode — which is a chatbot-like version of Google Search — will also support Nano Banana image generation.