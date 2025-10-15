ChatGPT Will Soon Roll Back Some Of Its Most Controversial Changes

ChatGPT has been in a bit of hot water lately, with some calling for stronger safeguards to be in place after a a teen's death earlier this year. The family of the teen sued OpenAI followed the tragedy, and that case has helped herald in a slew of changes, from new parental controls to OpenAI even outlining how it monitors ChatGPT chats to help keep people safe.

Since launching the new safeguards, though, some ChatGPT have been criticizing how restrictive the AI chatbot has become. Some have even gone so far as to cancel their subscription outright because of the changes. Now, though, it seems OpenAI intends to walk back some of those "controversial" changes.

In a new post shared to X this week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote, "We made ChatGPT pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues. We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue we wanted to get this right." He continued by noting that now that the company has mitigated those issues, and new tools have been implemented, the team is looking at bringing a less restrictive version of ChatGPT to people who want it.