The 5 Most Common MacBook Problems (And How To Fix Them)

Owning a MacBook is pretty sweet. Whether it's an M4 MacBook Air or an M1 MacBook Pro, people typically love the devices for their speed, portability, and performance. It's also great because macOS updates bring a host of new features regularly. Although useful, not every MacBook experience is going to be flawless. Issues happen — and you may find yourself encountering some small problems.

Common problems on a MacBook include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection issues, battery drain, slow performance, and a sluggish internet browser. Fortunately, most of these issues can be fixed through a few settings tweaks, a restart, or through built-in apps that can help with the situation. It's a great idea to know a few basics about diagnosing and fixing your machine.

Before diving into the problems and solutions below, bear in mind that running the latest version of macOS your device supports is a great way to avoid many common or simple issues. Checking for an update is as easy as navigating to Apple > System Settings > General > Software Update from the menu bar and selecting Update Now if one is available. It's also a good idea to make sure that all of the apps on your MacBook are up-to-date, either by finding them in the App Store or updating them through the app itself.