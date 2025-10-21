How To Use ChatGPT's Instant Checkout Feature On Android

It was only a matter of time before ChatGPT introduced shopping capabilities to its Pandora's box of useful tricks. It's all thanks to an innovative OpenAI protocol called the Agentic Commerce Protocol, built with Stripe. Right now, all U.S. ChatGPT users, regardless of subscription tier, are able to shop items from Etsy, with support for millions of other Shopify merchants and other vendors coming soon. If you're using an Android smartphone or tablet, using the Instant Checkout should feel just as intuitive as searching for products and services — only now you'll be able to make purchases directly through the AI chatbot.

Here's how it works. When you launch the Android version of the ChatGPT app, enter a prompt like "Find me a Star Wars poster on Etsy for less than $100." The chatbot will come up with a list of products to sort through, and you should see a "Buy" button next to some of these entries, which means the item is Instant Checkout-ready. Just tap "Buy," and you'll be taken to a checkout screen to confirm your order details. ChatGPT will default to whatever payment method its paid subscription users have on file, but you'll also be able to use an alternative one. If all the details check out (pun intended), simply tap "Confirm purchase."