Yes, You Can Play Nintendo Switch Games On Your Android Phone - Here's How

The open-source Nintendo Switch emulator Eden is a great place to start your emulation journey. Available on GitHub, and the official website, you'll need to install the application on your device from your preferred source and complete some initial setup to get it running optimally. You'll see three versions available if you download Eden from GitHub, and you'll most likely want to go with the Android Standard version. However, if you have an older device running an Adreno 6xx chipset, then go with Android Legacy.

Before you can play any games, you'll also need the latest Nintendo Switch firmware file, as well as a prod.keys file, specific to each Switch console, the latter of which acts like an encryption key to decrypt games before running. Unfortunately, we cannot provide you with links to either of these files. But you'll want to use at least version 19.0.1, and the firmware and key versions must match.

Once you have those files, transfer them to a storage location on your Android device — and make sure you remember where they are. It's best to keep everything related to Eden in a named folder, either on internal storage or an external SD card. When you first open Eden, you'll be asked to give it device permissions, related to nearby devices, so select Allow. Then, Get Started > Grant Permission (for notifications) > Allow. Next, you'll be asked to select the storage location for the prod.keys and firmware files. Finally, you'll need to add games to play, or rather specify the directory where you've stored your Nintendo Switch game images. After that, you can start playing. Now you can get some use out of that old Android tablet.