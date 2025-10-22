Does TSA's Digital ID System Actually Work? Here's What Users Say

Participation is optional, so you don't have to use digital ID technologies if you don't want to — which is probably good since there are users remarking that it doesn't work as effectively as it should. There are more in-depth guides on how to set up a TSA digital ID pass on your phone. But to keep it brief, you essentially add your state-issued driver's license or ID card to a mobile app — the apps have to be TSA-approved, of course. Once that's set up, you can simply tap your mobile device to send data via NFC (near field communication) with the appropriate digital ID readers at TSA checkpoints or scan the QR code presented. They will take a photo of you for facial recognition, which you can decline for privacy if you'd like, though it doesn't hurt to know what TSA's facial scan actually does with that data first. It feeds into a tandem system with Customs and Border Patrol.

The point of a digital ID is to help passengers and agents alike with a more thorough yet efficient process. You get through checkpoints faster thanks to quick and reliable verification. At least that's how it's supposed to work. Due to technical issues, mostly with the TSA equipment, if users are to be believed, it's not working in many cases. That doesn't mean passengers aren't able to board their flights or be verified; it just means they have to go through a more traditional process, and that also means they need their physical IDs to verify. That's likely why the TSA still requires you to have them when you travel. For now, if you're traveling, always bring extra documentation just in case.