Two Of Google's Best Android Apps Now Work Better Together
There are two apps I almost always install on my new Android devices: Google Keep and Google Tasks. Keep is a super simple but very effective note keeping app, while Tasks lets me keep my to-do lists under control. Despite both sharing the Google name, these apps haven't always worked together that nicely. Thankfully, that's now changing.
Google originally introduced these changes in April of 2024. However, it has taken a bit of time for them to officially start rolling out. The good news, though, is that Google says it will be rolling out the changes quickly, as part of its Rapid Release, with an extended rollout no longer than 15 days from October 13.
As for what the changes bring, Google says that Google Keep and Google Tasks will now communicate together much more effectively, allowing any Keep reminders to appear in Google Tasks as well as across Google Calendar. This is a huge boon for anyone that uses both apps, giving them the ability to easily manage reminders and tasks across both apps without having to swap back and forth between them.
Another win for Google
The best part of this change is that it makes Google's assortment of apps work even better together, something that is becoming increasingly important as Google expands Gemini to all of its apps and devices. While Gemini itself hasn't had much of a presence in either Tasks or Keep up until now, it is available across Google Calendar, and now Gemini is even coming to Google TV, too.
You can try updating your Google Keep and Google Tasks apps today to see if the rollout has reached your device. If it hasn't, you will just need to wait a little bit longer for it to hit your account. If your Google account is setup through a Workspace, you may need to check in with the administrator of the workspace to ensure these new permissions are enabled by default. In the meantime, make sure you update your Google password, as a string of Gmail security scams have been going around trying to get access to people's accounts.