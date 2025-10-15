Two Of Google's Best Android Apps Now Work Better Together

There are two apps I almost always install on my new Android devices: Google Keep and Google Tasks. Keep is a super simple but very effective note keeping app, while Tasks lets me keep my to-do lists under control. Despite both sharing the Google name, these apps haven't always worked together that nicely. Thankfully, that's now changing.

Google originally introduced these changes in April of 2024. However, it has taken a bit of time for them to officially start rolling out. The good news, though, is that Google says it will be rolling out the changes quickly, as part of its Rapid Release, with an extended rollout no longer than 15 days from October 13.

As for what the changes bring, Google says that Google Keep and Google Tasks will now communicate together much more effectively, allowing any Keep reminders to appear in Google Tasks as well as across Google Calendar. This is a huge boon for anyone that uses both apps, giving them the ability to easily manage reminders and tasks across both apps without having to swap back and forth between them.