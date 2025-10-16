PayPal And Venmo Are Down - Here's What We Know

If you were planning to send anyone any money for dinner last night, you might need to wait a while. Both PayPal and Venmo are down as of 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on October 16. Thousands of reports on Downdetector make it clear that the outage for the two payment services is widespread. At the time of writing, over 8,400 users have reported problems with accessing PayPal, while over 7,800 users are similarly struggling to access Venmo.

The problems seem to have started at around 11:00 a.m. ET. When I tried to open the Venmo app on my phone, I was promptly logged out of my account. Some users have also seen the following error message: "We're sorry. We're having some trouble completing your request right now. Please try again shortly, and if it persists, let us know." Oddly enough, PayPal's official status page doesn't show any issues and claims that all production systems are operational. Thousands of users struggling to load the apps on their mobile device would beg to differ.