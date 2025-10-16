NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab Is Laying Off Over 500 Employees - Here's Why

In a brief statement, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's (JPL) Director Dave Gallagher announced that the organization is letting go of around 550 employees at its La Cañada Flintridge facility in California, across multiple departments, including business, technical, and support staff. The federally funded research and development center is owned by NASA and managed by Caltech. Gallagher stated that the decision was not easy, but "essential to securing JPL's future by creating a leaner infrastructure." With an organization that previously employed approximately 5,500, these recent layoffs mark a 10% reduction in staff, not including contractors.

The organization's director went on to explain that the cuts are not related to the ongoing government shutdown. Instead, he noted that the decision was part of the reorganization of the lab that began in July. This shift was likely a response to the financial uncertainty that has been looming over the organization for some time. In February 2024, the organization let go of approximately 530 employees, or about 8%, partly due to the absence of a fiscal year 2024 appropriation from Congress and uncertainty about funding for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) program. Two more major layoffs occurred before the year was over, with the lab losing nearly 1,000 contractors and employees last year alone.