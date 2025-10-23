Thinking About Buying A Cheap Amazon Fire TV? Here Are 4 Things You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been shopping around for a new cheap TV, we're willing to bet you've seen the "Fire TV" label come up in your research and browsing sessions at your local electronics store. Fire TV refers to Amazon's in-house operating system and smart platform for web-connected television sets and Fire TV Stick streaming devices.

Generally speaking, Fire TV-powered sets deliver great picture quality and a robust set of smart features at a relatively friendly cost. You'll even be able to use Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, to search for movies and shows, change channels, dim your smart lights, and more.

But that's not all there is to know about the Fire TV moniker. Depending on how you're going to use your new TV, one set could give you a very different picture and performance experience than another. On the surface, it sounds confusing, but that's why we put together this list of the four things you need to know when buying an Amazon Fire TV.