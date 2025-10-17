Avoid Buying The M5 iPad Pro From Brazil And These 4 Other Countries: Here's Why

Official sales of the M5 iPad Pro start on October 22, and while not every country will get Apple's best tablet on day one, the company has published the official pricing info in advance. Once again, Nukeni compiled a list of the most expensive countries to buy Apple's latest product, and guess what? Brazil sells the most expensive iPad Pro with the M5 chip.

What's interesting is that Apple actually lowered the price of the new iPad in Brazil, but it's still so expensive that the second country on the list doesn't seem that expensive. For context, you could buy two 11-inch 256 GB iPad Pros with the M5 chip in the U.S. in a state like Delaware, and you would still have money to get yourself an Apple Pencil Pro and an expensive coffee — for the price of a single iPad Pro in Brazil. That said, these are the countries you should avoid buying the new iPad Pro from, along with the base model prices.