Avoid Buying The M5 iPad Pro From Brazil And These 4 Other Countries: Here's Why
Official sales of the M5 iPad Pro start on October 22, and while not every country will get Apple's best tablet on day one, the company has published the official pricing info in advance. Once again, Nukeni compiled a list of the most expensive countries to buy Apple's latest product, and guess what? Brazil sells the most expensive iPad Pro with the M5 chip.
What's interesting is that Apple actually lowered the price of the new iPad in Brazil, but it's still so expensive that the second country on the list doesn't seem that expensive. For context, you could buy two 11-inch 256 GB iPad Pros with the M5 chip in the U.S. in a state like Delaware, and you would still have money to get yourself an Apple Pencil Pro and an expensive coffee — for the price of a single iPad Pro in Brazil. That said, these are the countries you should avoid buying the new iPad Pro from, along with the base model prices.
- Brazil: $2,295
- Turkey: $1,430
- Sweden: $1,381
- Denmark: $1,381
- Poland: $1,378
Turkey had the biggest price jump since Apple's first M-series iPad Pro
A "perk" of Brazil always being so expensive to buy Apple products is that the starting price hasn't changed much from the M1 iPad Pro to the M5 generation. Over the years, Apple has only increased the price of its best tablet by around 15%. Nukeni says that the iPad Pro got 597.74% more expensive in Turkey in the past five years, followed by Japan at 78.06% and South Korea at 60.06%.
On the other hand, the best places to buy the new iPad are: The United States ($999 + tax), Hong Kong ($1,030), Canada ($1,046), Malaysia ($1,065), and Taiwan ($1,073). Apple's new iPad Pro with the M5 chip comes with a host of new features, including Apple's proprietary N1 modem for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the C1X chip for 5G capabilities. The company also improved the SSD on the iPad Pro with faster read and write speeds. Note that all prices mentioned above are in USD.