Roku's 4K Streaming Stick With 'Everything You Need' Is Just $46 On Amazon Right Now

The popular Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now for 8% off on Amazon, bringing the price down from $49.99 to $45.98. This might not seem like a massive savings at first, but with everything this stick offers, it becomes even more enticing for those who don't have a streaming stick already.

This device plugs into your TV to give you access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and Apple TV, making it especially useful for those who do not own a smart TV. There are also plenty of apps offered by Roku, with some allowing you to stream music and others even letting you play games, along with secret codes to access even more channels. The device can output resolutions up to 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), which is four times the resolution of standard Full HD 1080p, in addition to offering HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

A key selling point of this device is its long-range Wi-Fi capabilities. This makes it a solid choice for those who have their TV set up in another room from their Wi-Fi router. Roku even claims that it can stream videos from your backyard. Additionally, the included Roku remote has a push-to-talk feature that allows users to open apps and control playback with just their voice.