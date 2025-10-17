Roku's 4K Streaming Stick With 'Everything You Need' Is Just $46 On Amazon Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The popular Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale right now for 8% off on Amazon, bringing the price down from $49.99 to $45.98. This might not seem like a massive savings at first, but with everything this stick offers, it becomes even more enticing for those who don't have a streaming stick already.
This device plugs into your TV to give you access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and Apple TV, making it especially useful for those who do not own a smart TV. There are also plenty of apps offered by Roku, with some allowing you to stream music and others even letting you play games, along with secret codes to access even more channels. The device can output resolutions up to 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), which is four times the resolution of standard Full HD 1080p, in addition to offering HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
A key selling point of this device is its long-range Wi-Fi capabilities. This makes it a solid choice for those who have their TV set up in another room from their Wi-Fi router. Roku even claims that it can stream videos from your backyard. Additionally, the included Roku remote has a push-to-talk feature that allows users to open apps and control playback with just their voice.
What customers are saying
The popular Roku Streaming Stick has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 90,000 reviews. One of the most popular sentiments among customers is that the device gives great value for the money. Many note that it is cheaper than cable and even has more to offer without requiring a monthly subscription. Some even note that the free channels, such as Pluto TV and Tubi, can be a solid alternative to paid streaming services.
Customers were overall impressed with the 4K streaming speeds of this device, as well as its HDR10+ and Dolby Vision performance. Some note that the long-range Wi-Fi technology reduces buffering when playing videos from far away from their router. More common praise this device received is that it's easy to use, with apps one click away on the home screen. One customer even suggested that the Roku Streaming Stick 4K has "everything you need" from a streaming dongle.
Not everything about this device gets rave reviews, though. A recurring complaint is that the remote stops working after some time. This can be a particularly annoying issue, as the replacement remotes can run upward of $29.99, more than double the price of the bundle. That said, those who do have a working remote note that the voice features are useful in navigating everything the device has to offer.