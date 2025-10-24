4 Cheap MacBook Accessories On Amazon Every User Should Have In 2025
You've got a nice MacBook, now it's time to accessorize. Whether you're just coming back from the Apple Store with a brand new device or you're simply looking for ways to improve your M4 MacBook Pro experience, there are plenty of items available on Amazon that will treat you right. After all, you paid good money for your device, so it only makes sense to snag some of these must-have essentials.
Instead of spending countless hours checking reviews and looking at ratings, the list below has already done the heavy lifting for you. Each item on this list isn't going to just help get the most out of your MacBook, but all have received favourable reviews and high-marks on Amazon, ensuring you're getting a quality product.
If you're looking to expand the connection capabilities of your MacBook, have fast access to quick commands, or want to keep your device sparkling, the following items complement your machine while all being less than the price of takeout for two. A good deal can be hard to beat, and there's never really a bad time to treat yourself or your MacBook to a few goodies.
Hiearcool USB-C Hub Multi-Port Adapter
While your MacBook may be great for a lot of things, one area that it may be lacking is an adequate number of ports for accessories. Take the M4 MacBook Air as an example. The machine certainly has plenty of power under the hood and a price that matches it, but the two USB-C and single MagSafe ports simply may not be enough for everyone. Fortunately, the $19.99 Hiearcool USB-C Hub for MacBook may be exactly what you're looking for.
Hieracool's Hub connects via USB-C and includes six ports: A 4K HDMI port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C charging port with 100W power input, and SD and microSD (TF) card slots. It's encased in a thin aluminum shell, and is small enough that you can easily transport it alongside your MacBook or keep it out of the way while you work. It's also compatible with the iPad Pro, iPad Air, baseline iPad, and iPad mini, so long as they support USB-C.
With over 51,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, reviewers appreciate the hub for its simplicity and versatility. Considering it supports projectors, TVs, and monitors up to 3840x2160 at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz, it's great for those who want more screen real estate, and the hub comes in a variety of fun colors, including Space Grey. If you love your MacBook but wish it had more ports, this hub is worth checking out.
Syntec USB-A to USB-C Adapters
Depending on how you feel about USB-C, Apple switching over to the format for virtually all of its hardware can be a blessing or a curse. Though there are plenty of positive aspects about USB-C, there's a good chance that something you own is still rocking USB-A. If the hub listed above is a bit too much for your needs, this two-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters from Syntech for $12.99 can help restore the connection between your Mac and USB-A devices.
The adapter is small and crafted from a zinc alloy to eliminate interference. Even better, USB 3.0 speeds for data transfer and charging ensure you stay moving. You can also use it with any iPhone that includes USB-C – Apple switched to USB-C starting with the iPhone 15 – allowing you to use this accessory to connect external drives to your iPhone.
Not only does it have the Amazon's Choice seal-of-approval, but it currently sports a 4.7-star rating and over 183,000 reviews. Folks on Amazon appreciate the adapter for its ease-of-use, but do note that they're so small they can be easy to lose. To help reduce the risk of losing them, Syntech also includes a foam container so you can safely store them when not in use.
Synerlogic macOS Keyboard Shortcuts Vinyl Stickers
The keyboard shortcuts on a Mac are incredibly helpful for quickly accessing several commands and functions, but remembering all of them can be quite the task. Whether you're completely new to Mac or simply can't keep all of the shortcuts in your head, having a little cheat sheet can make things far easier. That's why the Synerlogic macOS Shortcuts Sticker for $5.95 can be a good accessory for anyone who needs a little reminder.
Synerlogic's list of shortcuts goes through a variety of macOS tasks, including taking screenshots, navigating Finder, altering and manipulating text, and even helps with force-quitting apps or booting into recovery. There's also a variety of color options to easily match your style, including some that are made to blend in. It's made from a durable vinyl that won't leave a residue if you need to remove it,
Perfect for 13 to 16-inch laptops, these stickers also get the Amazon's Choice seal, along with a 4.6-star rating and over 13,800 reviews. Reviews on the site appreciate the quality of the sticker and how easy it is to apply. However, some do note that the size of the sticker may prevent folks with low vision from reading it, so keep that in mind. Even if you're the type that memorizes every macOS command, this sticker can be a great gift for someone in your life who hasn't.
Ordilend 10-in-1 Laptop Cleaner and Keyboard Cleaning Kit
Let's be real: You probably spent a good amount of money on your device. Even if you found a great deal on a used MacBook, you likely dropped enough cash on the machine that taking care of it is a high priority. For those who like things spotless, Ordilend's Multi-Function Keyboard Cleaning Kit for $16.98 isn't just for a MacBook, but it can be great for virtually any electronic device that you want looking as if it just came fresh from the box.
Ordilend's cleaning kit comes with a variety of tools to help keep your devices looking and behaving their best. This includes multiple polishing cleaning cloths, small and large brushes, a lens cleaning pen, a flocking sponge, and more. The available tools can not only help you keep your MacBook looking pristine, but also come with everything necessary for cleaning an iPhone or even your AirPods. Even better, everything fits into a single container, keeping all the tools neat and organized.
Another product that has the Amazon's Choice approval, this cleaning kit also has a 4.6-star rating and over 8,500 reviews. Those who reviewed it appreciate the quality of the tools that come with the kit, along with the fact that it's pocket-sized for excellent portability and convenience. Considering the price, this kit is a practical must-have for anyone who has a Space Black MacBook that's prone to collecting fingerprints.
How these products were chosen
Even if the products on this list are inexpensive, your money matters. Along with each item coming from a brand you can trust, each product listed above has earned at least a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and includes thousands of reviews on each. Several items tip past the ten-thousand or even the hundred-thousand user ratings mark while also earning kudos from Amazon. We've done the research and scoured user reviews and the opinions of experts to make sure your money is going where it matters. The brands available on this list focus on quality standards and care about delivering a product that's not only going to perform as it should, but last for years.