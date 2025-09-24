Which Used MacBooks Are The Best Deals In 2025?

Apple is not a brand normally associated with affordability, and this can be seen clearly with its MacBook line of laptops. This cost comes from a number of factors including design, performance, reliability, and more. These are laptops designed to last far longer than many of their Windows contemporaries, and while we wait for the rumored low-cost MacBook, paying the dreaded Apple Tax is still the norm.

This means that in many cases purchasing a MacBook Pro can be considered an investment in the future. The premium pricing comes alongside a very strong warranty and support from Apple for five to seven years, giving you a long time to get your money's worth. The higher standard set by Apple can be seen with the all-metal unibody design and the direct oversight of all internal components.

Knowing this, many people want to jump into the Apple ecosystem but might not want to, or might not be able to pay the premium price of current MacBooks. Because of this, the used and refurbished market for MacBooks has thrived over the years. This allows consumers to purchase older MacBooks at a steep discount, while still getting top of the line performance. With the upcoming M5 MacBook Pro being only a minor upgrade, buying an older MacBook might just be the best bang for your buck right now.