This Best Selling Amazon USB-C Port Accessory Lets Your iPhone Use USB Drives
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
USB-C is an incredibly versatile connector that is quickly becoming ubiquitous on mobile devices and other gadgets. While not all gadgets using it take full advantage of its capabilities, it can support data transfer, power delivery, and video signals, making it ideal for a wide range of use cases. After years of relying on its proprietary Lightning connector, Apple finally gave in to USB-C on iPhones, with a strong push from the European Union. As a result, any new iPhone you buy today, including the latest iPhone 17 series, features a USB-C port for charging and data transfers. Most iPhones can also output video via the included USB-C port.
However, if you have a newer iPhone with a USB-C port, you can't use it directly with many USB flash drives or other external storage media that come with a USB Type A connector. That's where the Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter comes into play. It costs less than $15 for a two-pack and allows you to use your flash drives or external hard drive with a USB Type A connector on your iPhone. Simply plug the adapter into your iPhone, and then connect the storage drive to the adapter.
This helpfulness has made it an Amazon bestseller, garnering an impressive average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 180,000 buyer reviews. But what's so special about it, and how capable is it?
Features of the Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter
The Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter features a compact design with a zinc alloy casing, offering a premium look and enhanced durability. One of its biggest highlights is the support for USB 3.2 Gen 2, also known as USB 10 Gbps, which means you'll be able to take full advantage of the fast data transfer speeds supported by the USB-C ports on a Pro-series iPhone model, such as the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro.
Remember, data speeds are only as fast as the slowest link in the connection. So if you plug in a USB 2.0 flash drive, you won't get 10 Gbps speeds. Similarly, when the Syntech adapter is used with iPhone 16, 17, Air, or other models featuring a USB 2.0 Type C port, the data transfer rates will be limited to under 480 Mbps, the fastest supported by the USB 2.0 specification. Besides connecting external storage media, you can use this adapter to connect peripherals to your iPhone. It will also work seamlessly with your other devices, such as your MacBook Air or iPad, making it a pretty versatile accessory in your arsenal.
Most Amazon shoppers are happy with their purchase of the Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter, praising its ease of use and portable design. However, some buyers rightly point out that you won't be able to use it on your iPhone or iPad with most cases, as the case will obstruct the adapter's casing, preventing the USB-C connector from sliding completely into the device port.