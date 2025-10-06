This Best Selling Amazon USB-C Port Accessory Lets Your iPhone Use USB Drives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB-C is an incredibly versatile connector that is quickly becoming ubiquitous on mobile devices and other gadgets. While not all gadgets using it take full advantage of its capabilities, it can support data transfer, power delivery, and video signals, making it ideal for a wide range of use cases. After years of relying on its proprietary Lightning connector, Apple finally gave in to USB-C on iPhones, with a strong push from the European Union. As a result, any new iPhone you buy today, including the latest iPhone 17 series, features a USB-C port for charging and data transfers. Most iPhones can also output video via the included USB-C port.

However, if you have a newer iPhone with a USB-C port, you can't use it directly with many USB flash drives or other external storage media that come with a USB Type A connector. That's where the Syntech USB-C to USB Adapter comes into play. It costs less than $15 for a two-pack and allows you to use your flash drives or external hard drive with a USB Type A connector on your iPhone. Simply plug the adapter into your iPhone, and then connect the storage drive to the adapter.

This helpfulness has made it an Amazon bestseller, garnering an impressive average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 180,000 buyer reviews. But what's so special about it, and how capable is it?