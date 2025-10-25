What TSA's Bag Scanners Actually See When They Scan Your Luggage

Bags onto the conveyor belt, electronics in a bin, and off you go through the TSA scanning process. Everyone knows their carry-on bags are screened at the airport through an X-ray device or 3-D modeler, but what are TSA agents actually seeing when your bags pass through the machine? More importantly, what are they looking for and how do they identify it? If you've ever seen an X-ray of objects or a cross-cut visualization of the inside of a bag, things can get confusing really fast if you don't know what you're looking for.

The simple answer is that they're looking for items on the prohibited list — ammunition, rocket launchers, ninja throwing stars, bowling pins, brass knuckles, butane, and a host of other items that aren't allowed inside the plane. As for how they locate it, the technology that's used is called a computed tomography (CT) X-ray, similar to what's used in the medical field. It delivers bursts of X-rays to bags in low doses, and those beams move through materials at different speeds. This allows the machine to detect what the items inside actually are, such as metals, liquids, or organics, and provide a visual representation. Although the scanners create a 2-D image, algorithms help produce a 3-D model that can be viewed and rotated for a more thorough analysis to detect hazards like explosives, weapons, and other threats.

Over the years, the technology has improved, which is why at some airports you can leave electronics and liquids in your bag. The bag scanner's system is different from what TSA's airport security body scanners see when they scan you.