Tired Of Ads On Google TV? Use This Free App To Get Rid Of Them

From your e-reader to smart fridge, advertisements seem to be everywhere these days. While some of these are expected, like in the case of buying an ad-supported Kindle, others not so much, such as seeing your smart TV home screen filled with promotional content. All smart TV platforms, barring Apple's tvOS, have decided to jump on the ad bandwagon and it's common to find them on Amazon's Fire OS, Google TV, LG's webOS, Roku OS, and Samsung's Tizen.

While it can be tricky to get rid of ads on most smart TV platforms, fortunately there is an easy way to ditch them on your Android TV or Google TV device. You don't need to modify your TV or discover hidden Google TV features, you can simply install an app and be free of the home screen advertisements. We are talking about the Projectivy Launcher, which is one of our favorite Google TV apps that can be downloaded for free from the Play Store.