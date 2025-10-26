Google Has Quietly Changed Chrome On Your Android Phone - Here's How

When you visit a new website using Chrome on Android, you may receive a request to enable notifications. These notifications are meant to help you track meeting reminders, deals, news updates, and various announcements. You can block them by choice, but if you allow them, there's always a chance some sites may abuse the feature by sending intrusive or misleading notifications. Thanks to a recent update, however, Google quietly changed this Chrome feature on your Android phone. Now, these notification permissions will automatically be removed for websites you don't visit often, or those with low user engagement but a high volume of notifications.

That said, notification permissions will not be revoked automatically for installed web apps — the website-based apps you can install when you visit certain sites. When or if notification permissions are removed, Chrome will notify you, so it's not a secret. You can also re-grant permissions through the Chrome Safety Check menu under Chrome Settings > Safety Check > View Sites, or by simply visiting the site and enabling notifications again. You can even disable the automation completely if you'd rather manage everything yourself. Regardless, you should be wary of the apps and websites you're granting notification permissions to. The NSA recently warned of a dangerous ClickFix pop-up scam that resembles a notification.