Everything New With iOS 26.1 Beta 4
With iOS 26.1 beta 4 now available, Apple is starting to wrap up its first major update after the iOS 26 rollout. Still, the company continues to add new features and other tweaks in this beta, as it's expected to make it available in the next couple of weeks.
What's interesting about iOS 26.1 beta 4 is that it introduces three important changes, including a new toggle for Liquid Glass transparency. Ever since the company started testing its new design language, users have complained about Liquid Glass issues such as readability, making the company go back and forth between how translucid it wanted the experience to be.
With beta 4, Apple lets you choose between Clear and Tinted settings by navigating to Settings > Display and Brightness. While this is still not the adjustable bar many users have requested, at least it will be easier to switch between modes in iOS 26.1.
Here's what else is new with iOS 26.1 beta
iOS 26.1 beta 4 adds a long-requested tweak, as it's possible to turn off the Lock Screen camera swipe. If you go to the Settings app and choose Camera, there's a new toggle for "Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera." Once you turn it off, it's no longer possible to access the camera from the Lock Screen with a swipe. That might help avoid mistakenly opening the camera, while users can still use the Camera widget or the Camera Control button.
In addition to that, Apple added another feature to the Phone app, allowing users to turn off haptic feedback when a call is connected or dropped. This tweak joins the new Liquid Glass UI for the Phone app keypad.
Besides those functionalities, iOS 26.1 beta adds support for more Apple Intelligence languages for Live Translation and the platform in general. Apple also continues to work on fixing bugs and offer a more reliable experience with this operating system. BGR will let you know if we find anything else with this week's beta.