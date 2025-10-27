Are USB Port Covers Actually Worth It? A Cheap Phone Accessory That Saves You Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, it seems like every device relies on USB, and with good reason. Whether you're looking for neat accessories that work with your iPhone's USB-C port or you want to make your workspace more rad, USB is incredibly versatile. Handy as it may be, it's likely you've already noticed a particular problem: USB ports get dirty.

Virtually any USB port, including those on laptops and smartphones, is going to be susceptible to dirt, dust, liquid, and debris. While you may not have to worry about this as often with a laptop that sits around your house, as you do with a smartphone that you keep in your pocket, there's still a potential risk. That's why a USB port cover can be a solid option if you're looking to protect all your devices. They're cheap, easy-to-use, and offer simple protection that can help extend the longevity of your electronics.

If you're tired of cleaning out your USB ports, or you're the type that works in messy environments, acquiring port covers may be the smart move. In the long run, covering your ports can save you money. A clogged USB port can potentially cause issues, including blocking a cable's connection, debris or liquid damaging the port, or even overheating components. Port covers can help protect against all these issues.