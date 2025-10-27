Are USB Port Covers Actually Worth It? A Cheap Phone Accessory That Saves You Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
These days, it seems like every device relies on USB, and with good reason. Whether you're looking for neat accessories that work with your iPhone's USB-C port or you want to make your workspace more rad, USB is incredibly versatile. Handy as it may be, it's likely you've already noticed a particular problem: USB ports get dirty.
Virtually any USB port, including those on laptops and smartphones, is going to be susceptible to dirt, dust, liquid, and debris. While you may not have to worry about this as often with a laptop that sits around your house, as you do with a smartphone that you keep in your pocket, there's still a potential risk. That's why a USB port cover can be a solid option if you're looking to protect all your devices. They're cheap, easy-to-use, and offer simple protection that can help extend the longevity of your electronics.
If you're tired of cleaning out your USB ports, or you're the type that works in messy environments, acquiring port covers may be the smart move. In the long run, covering your ports can save you money. A clogged USB port can potentially cause issues, including blocking a cable's connection, debris or liquid damaging the port, or even overheating components. Port covers can help protect against all these issues.
A handy little accessory for your ports
You likely paid good money for your device, so it doesn't hurt to explore your options. USB port covers not only offer protection, but also being small in size can have its advantages. If you don't want to throw a bulky case on something like your laptop, then going with a port cover can be an unobtrusive way to stay protected. They're also good for devices where finding a protective case can be hard to acquire.
One of the benefits of USB covers is that they're relatively cheap. For example, this 30-piece set from CaseBuy for $6.45 on Amazon includes six different types of plugs for various ports, and Amazon gives the product its seal-of-approval. The 4.5-star rating and over a hundred reviews also lend credence to their usefulness, and folks appreciate them for their usability and protection. If you want a case that protects your smartphone's ports, there are options available. The Defender series from Otterbox offers covers from a plethora of companies. Covers can provide a significant amount of protection, but they may be too much for anyone just looking to cover their charging port.
Replacing a device just because a port went bad can get expensive. While dirt and debris completely destroying a port or a device is likely a worst-case scenario, preventing these issues in the first place can save you further headaches down the road. While taking off a USB cover every time you want to use a port can be cumbersome, it's likely better than replacing a port or device entirely.