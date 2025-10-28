2 Powerful Android Keyboards Alternatives That Should Replace Google's Gboard

It's safe to say that most people don't ever think to change the keyboard application they have on their Android device. There's probably a solid portion of the Android userbase that doesn't even know it's possible to replace the keyboard they are using, simply relying on whatever came installed from the factory. This makes something as simple as changing the size of the Android keyboard difficult, as not every smartphone uses the same one.

Google's Gboard is the most popular keyboard, so there's a good chance your device has Gboard installed. The only real outlier is Samsung, who use its own keyboard application on its smartphones. Because of this, many people seek out alternative keyboard applications that offer more control and personalization options. Two of the most popular replacement keyboards include Microsoft's SwiftKey and the open-source HeliBoard, both offering a keyboard application that, at their core, have very different purposes.

For its part, Gboard comes with many features and integrates with applications such as Google Translate, and supports the basics such as gesture typing and voice input. It has also recently implemented new AI writing tools to help improve your messaging experience. But many Gboard users feel the application has been getting worse over the years, and that's not to mention the serious privacy concerns surrounding Google and its services, leading people to seek out alternatives.