This M5 MacBook Pro Design Flaw May Be Holding It Back From Peak Performance

Over the past five years, Apple has been repeatedly praised for its M-series chips. From the first M1 processor, which was ridiculously fast while still very power efficient, Apple has greatly improved its chips over each generation while also expanding them to new Pro, Max, and Ultra models. With the latest Apple M5 chip with next-gen AI graphics, Apple delivers a major leap in GPU and SSD performance. The new 10-core GPU includes Neural Accelerators in each core, while the upgraded SSD offers double the read and write speeds of the previous generation.

In fact, even those with an M4 MacBook can experience the differences in graphics performance compared to the new model or notice faster speeds when transferring large amounts of data. While the internals are getting bumped every year, it seems that the design of the entry-level MacBook Pro is starting to show its age, as the M5 chip appears to be more powerful than what the chassis can actually handle. In tests conducted by YouTuber Vadim Yuryev of Max Tech, he noticed that the M5 Mac gets hotter than its predecessor when performing demanding tasks.