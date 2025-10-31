Amazon Is Giving Away 6 Months Of Prime Memberships For Free - Here's How To Qualify

In a time where streaming providers like Hulu and Disney+ continually raise their prices and everything seems to cost extra money, services like Amazon Prime can feel out of reach. A monthly Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99, and while that may sound affordable compared to other services — like ESPN+'s $29.99 monthly price tag — the bills certainly add up. However, now Amazon is offering six months of free Prime membership exclusively to young adults.

Effectively a trial subscription, for six months you pay $0 for Amazon Prime. It is referred to as Prime for Young Adults and is for those who are 18 to 24 years old, or college students. Grubhub is fueling this free half-year trial, and currently there is no date for when this offer might be removed. As this six-month free subscription is geared towards young adults, it provides relevant benefits like cash back, discounts, and gaming offers. If you decide to keep Prime after the six months expires, you can continue to enjoy the same benefits for $7.49 a month, about half the price of a normal Prime membership.