Amazon Is Giving Away 6 Months Of Prime Memberships For Free - Here's How To Qualify
In a time where streaming providers like Hulu and Disney+ continually raise their prices and everything seems to cost extra money, services like Amazon Prime can feel out of reach. A monthly Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99, and while that may sound affordable compared to other services — like ESPN+'s $29.99 monthly price tag — the bills certainly add up. However, now Amazon is offering six months of free Prime membership exclusively to young adults.
Effectively a trial subscription, for six months you pay $0 for Amazon Prime. It is referred to as Prime for Young Adults and is for those who are 18 to 24 years old, or college students. Grubhub is fueling this free half-year trial, and currently there is no date for when this offer might be removed. As this six-month free subscription is geared towards young adults, it provides relevant benefits like cash back, discounts, and gaming offers. If you decide to keep Prime after the six months expires, you can continue to enjoy the same benefits for $7.49 a month, about half the price of a normal Prime membership.
What the Amazon Prime for Young Adults membership includes
Exclusive to the young adult Prime membership is 5% cashback on certain items purchased through Amazon. There is also a 10% cashback offer on select beauty products. Both of these are likely to appeal to young adults and college students looking to save money. Hungry between classes? Because this trial is made possible with Grubhub, you get free food delivery with the included Grubhub+ benefit. The usual free and faster delivery that Prime has always offered is also included, providing additional savings and shorter turnaround times on items you need.
Other benefits include unlimited video streaming, unlimited photo storage, grocery delivery, and Amazon's discount on a gallon of gas. You have access to Prime's books, games, and a Twitch Channel subscription. An interesting benefit for Wicked fans is access to an early screening of the new "Wicked: For Good" film, on November 17th, 2025. After the six-month free trial ends, you will still only pay $7.49 a month, which is a great deal for young adults.
Is the free Prime Membership worth it?
Yes, the six-month free trial to Amazon Prime is definitely worth it as the free benefits should please any young adult. However, be aware that once the trial expires, you need to use it regularly to make the cost of Amazon Prime worth it. Another reason it's worth trying out is because there is no catch. If you decide you don't like Prime, you can cancel at any time without being charged any fees or other membership costs.
The savings offered and access to benefits should make this free trial very appealing for those who have never tried Prime and want to check it out without spending any money. You do have to, of course, verify that you are a student or 18 to 24 years old. The student benefit requires verification of a .edu email address or official proof of enrollment. For the age verification process, you need to give details of your driver's license or other approved form of identity.