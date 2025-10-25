4 Free New iPhone Apps Actually Worth Trying
For those with an iPhone, you're likely familiar with the Apple App Store and its vast library of apps that can expand the capabilities of your device. It's where you will find productivity apps you never knew you needed, and all of the most essential apps for your iPhone. However, wading through the store to find what you're looking for is a daunting task. With apps being added every day, finding useful apps can be a chore. That's why we've done the work for you and found some fun and useful new apps worth checking out.
All of the apps listed below have either been released this year or received an update that makes them worth downloading. Ranging from tracking and sharing your reading list to boosting your photography skills, the apps below are definitely worth the storage space. Plus, they're all free. However, be aware that some of them will have in-app purchases or subscriptions.
1. Tome: social reading tracker
There are some books that are so good, you just have to tell everyone about them. Tome: social reading tracker from BingBong Inc is built for the bookworms of the world looking for a community to discuss their favorites. Released in January 2025, Tome is a social media platform and book tracker that's perfect for sharing reviews and tracking what you've read. You can also use it to share memes and comments or post reviews about what you're reading.
Create a profile and follow others who share your interests across a span of genres, including horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and more. Tome provides a virtual bookshelf that helps you navigate your collection and offers options for sharing it with others. Additionally, you can curate collections around what you plan to read, what you've completed, or what you want to suggest to others.
Perhaps the neatest feature in Tome is that it includes spoiler tags so that nothing is ever ruined for you — especially vital if you're catching up on an older series. If you find a review or a meme that connects with you, there is an option to reward the creator with tokens. There are in-app purchase options for tokens, as well as a $9.99 Tome Keeper, but the app does offer a completely ad-free experience.
2. Beni
Think of Beni as a mobile secondhand thrift store for your iPhone. Whether you're the type that constantly updates their wardrobe to match the latest styles and fashions, or you're someone who prefers to buy one new outfit every leap year, Beni on the Apple App Store can help you look your best without spending like a fashionista.
Released in February 2024 and getting a new look in May 2025, Beni allows you to browse through a selection of clothing items, with the app providing a wide variety of categories and suggested searches to help you find an outfit for any occasion. Once you've found an item that matches your vibe or style, Beni will scour over 40 different resale sites to find you a great deal, potentially helping you save big. What's really cool about the app is its image search feature, which utilizes your iPhone camera to take pictures of clothing while you're out and about to see if there are any online deals.
Follow your favorite brands through the app to discover new looks, or save some of your favorite items to check back on them later. There's also an option to set alerts for when Beni finds the best deal. This is a great app to pair with Google's Doppl app, which allows you to virtually try on clothes with AI. Best of all, Beni is completely free with no in-app purchases, making it valuable tool for those who like to stay stylish.
3. Subscription Manager: Orbit
It feels like everything has a subscription these days. In fact, you may be asking yourself if your Netflix account is actually worth almost $30 a month, and even Apple TV+ raised its prices to $12.99 a month. Compounding the problem is the fact that it can be easy to forget about certain subscription services, and it's likely you have something draining your wallet without you even noticing. Fortunately, Subscription Manager: Orbit from Flooben Ltd is a relatively new app that's here to lighten your load.
Since arriving in January 2025, Orbit has been guiding users through its setup process with a Magic Import feature, allowing users to view all of their subscriptions in one place. While it can use screenshots, CSVs, and even bank statements, be aware that the app only collects usage data and diagnostics, none of which are tied to you. Your data will stay on your iPhone. Once the app has the information it needs, Orbit will show you what you're spending on subscription services in a year. It also provides a nifty calendar to view when bills are due, and you can even receive alerts for when free trials end.
While the app itself is free, you can purchase a lifetime license for Orbit Plus that includes several nifty features. This includes things such as widgets, the ability to make backups to iCloud, unlimited tracking of subscriptions, and more. For anyone that feels trapped in an endless cycle of monthly payments, Orbit is here to put them in their place.
4. (Not Boring) Camera
Although the built-in Camera app is loaded with interesting tricks, there are also plenty of camera apps available on the App Store. One that's been getting a lot of love this year is (Not Boring) Camera from Not Boring Software LLC. Also known as !Camera, this app is great for anyone who loves to explore photography as a hobby or even professionals looking for another tool in their arsenal.
The !Camera app offers several advanced features without the use of AI, including the ability to take advantage of Apple's ProRaw options. The camera's Auto mode is good for taking quick photos, or you can set it to Manual to tweak settings such as focus, white balance, exposure, shutter speed, and ISO. The app's interface is completely 3D –- a first in the world of camera apps -– and the app implements sounds, haptics, and lighting to make it feel like you're holding an actual DSLR camera.
The !Camera app is also one of the first apps to offer pro-level color grading thanks to its 3D lookup tables (LUTs), which are essentially how you store and share visual presets. You can design your own and share them or find other LUTs online for importing. There's a lot more under the hood of this app, and one of the most promising aspects of (Not Boring) Camera is that the app does not share, store, or collect your information. While available for free on the App Store, it does include some in-app purchases.