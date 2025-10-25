4 Free New iPhone Apps Actually Worth Trying

There are some books that are so good, you just have to tell everyone about them. Tome: social reading tracker from BingBong Inc is built for the bookworms of the world looking for a community to discuss their favorites. Released in January 2025, Tome is a social media platform and book tracker that's perfect for sharing reviews and tracking what you've read. You can also use it to share memes and comments or post reviews about what you're reading.

Create a profile and follow others who share your interests across a span of genres, including horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and more. Tome provides a virtual bookshelf that helps you navigate your collection and offers options for sharing it with others. Additionally, you can curate collections around what you plan to read, what you've completed, or what you want to suggest to others.

Perhaps the neatest feature in Tome is that it includes spoiler tags so that nothing is ever ruined for you — especially vital if you're catching up on an older series. If you find a review or a meme that connects with you, there is an option to reward the creator with tokens. There are in-app purchase options for tokens, as well as a $9.99 Tome Keeper, but the app does offer a completely ad-free experience.