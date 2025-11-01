iOS 26's New Camera Feature Is Easy To Miss But You Need To Start Using It

The Camera Control button is one of the exclusive camera features available only on the iPhone 16 and later. It was made for the photo enthusiasts who want quick access to their camera anytime, anywhere. But while this sounds like a convenient addition to the iPhone, there are some problems with the Camera Control options.

For one, most menus can be useless, especially for casual users who don't really play around with tools like Tone and Exposure. These extra icons make the interface crowded and overwhelming when you just want to snap a photo and be done with it. If you do use the Camera Control options, it can be a hassle to sift through all the other settings just to get to the one you need. It's more efficient if you could put your most-used controls front and center so that you can select them easily.

Thankfully, iOS 26 has a fix for these issues. With the new Camera Control customization, you can now hide options you rarely use, rearrange them to your liking, and make the Camera app interface a little cleaner. This new customization feature is easy to miss since it's buried in the Settings app, but it's definitely worth exploring.