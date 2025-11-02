Do You Need To Take Out Chargers For TSA?

One of the most essential gadgets to pack in your carry-on for travel is a portable charger, along with charging adapter and cable. As your phone battery slowly depletes, you never know when there might be a long flight delay at the airport — and a portable charger allows you to keep your devices powered up without the need of a wall outlet. While the latest phones boast improved battery life, if you'll be out all day and night exploring or attending meetings, a portable charging bank can be a lifesaver. Meanwhile, a cable and adapter keeps it recharged back at the hotel.

As much of a godsend a power bank can be while traveling, you might be wondering how much of an inconvenience they might be when going through TSA inspection at the airport — and specifically whether you need to take it out of your bag. While there are exceptions, like airports with very specific rules or chargers that have particularly large batteries, the short answer is no, you don't. More often than not, you can leave your power bank safely inside of your bag while it goes through the scanner.