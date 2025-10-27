Gemini Can Now Create Presentations Among Other Features As Part Of Gemini's October Drops

Gemini has continued to evolve since Google first rebranded its Bard AI to Gemini, and October saw no shortage of new features dropping to the AI-powered chatbot. On top of debuting Veo 3.1 — which offers far more realistic video creation in Gemini — Google has also added several other features, like new keyboard shortcuts to start chats or even search for old chats, as well as the introduction of some upgrades to Gemini Canva, which now lets you put your formulas directly into the chatbot.

Perhaps one of the most useful additions — at least for those of us who don't rely on Gemini and AI to help with coding — is the introduction of Gemini-created presentations. This essentially lets you drop any source into Gemini, which it will then use to create slides for a presentation. The handy thing here, though, is you aren't just stuck with what the AI spits out at you. You can also export the result to Google Slides, where you can edit and refine the idea even more.