Gemini Can Now Create Presentations Among Other Features As Part Of Gemini's October Drops
Gemini has continued to evolve since Google first rebranded its Bard AI to Gemini, and October saw no shortage of new features dropping to the AI-powered chatbot. On top of debuting Veo 3.1 — which offers far more realistic video creation in Gemini — Google has also added several other features, like new keyboard shortcuts to start chats or even search for old chats, as well as the introduction of some upgrades to Gemini Canva, which now lets you put your formulas directly into the chatbot.
Perhaps one of the most useful additions — at least for those of us who don't rely on Gemini and AI to help with coding — is the introduction of Gemini-created presentations. This essentially lets you drop any source into Gemini, which it will then use to create slides for a presentation. The handy thing here, though, is you aren't just stuck with what the AI spits out at you. You can also export the result to Google Slides, where you can edit and refine the idea even more.
Gemini Flash updates and mid-conversation switches
The changes that dropped this month don't stop there, though. Gemini will also now let you change models mid-conversation, without forcing you to start over. This is certainly a nice quality-of-life upgrade, and one that we've already found a good bit of use out of when tinkering in Gemini over the past few days. Updates to Gemini 2.5 Flash have also provided a bit more consistency, with Google now claiming that the model should provide "more organized responses" as well as "better image understanding for notes or diagrams." This appears to be part of Google's ongoing attempts to make Gemini more of a helper for homework and other mundane tasks — all areas that people are turning to AI for help.
Changes in the Gemini app aren't the only thing that dropped in October, either. Gemini also debuted on Google TV, though its rollout has been substantially slow. On the other side of things, though, we also learned that Google has no plans to fix a terrifying Gemini security vulnerability that other chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude have already resolved.