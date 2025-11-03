Why Apple Still Puts Headphone Jacks On MacBooks, Even On New Models

Apple devices are pretty popular among creative professionals, and the company recognizes this. That's why it has consistently released products that are geared more towards professionals than everyday users, such as the Mac Studio, Studio Display, and Pro Display XDR. It is the same understanding that has stopped the company from going the iPhone or iPad way with the MacBooks.

In an interview with the Independent in 2016, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, who was then SVP of Worldwide Marketing, acknowledged that many professionals deal with audio gear that may not necessarily have wireless support. So, the MacBooks need the 3.5mm headphone jack.

"If it was just about headphones then it doesn't need to be there, we believe that wireless is a great solution for headphones. But many users have setups with studio monitors, amps, and other pro audio gear that do not have wireless solutions and need the 3.5mm jack," Schiller said.

Although Schiller was talking about the MacBook Pros in this interview, these comments are equally valid for the MacBook Air, as many folks use it too for their professional duties, and the migration to Apple Silicon has made the Air even more powerful and efficient.

Apple is also pretty serious about your Mac's 3.5mm audio jack, as since 2021, it has included support for high-impedance headphones in the audio jack of all its Macs. This support allows you to connect many fancy, professional-grade headphones directly to a Mac without needing an external AMP, something that's clearly aimed at keeping professionals happy and recognizing the importance of this jack.