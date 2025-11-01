This Clever $7 Amazon USB Gadget Makes For A Surprisingly Practical Gift

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of the best gifts are versatile and multi-functional, like a Swiss Army Knife with its built-in tools. Actually, a real multi-tool is a fantastic gift for tinkerers, builders, and DIY enthusiasts. But when it comes to tech and gadget lovers, practical gift ideas are less obvious. They probably have most of the expensive devices they want, and spending a lot of money to get what they don't have isn't a great idea, anyway. Most of Reddit's favorite gadgets that make life easier are too big for gifting, too. There is a clever, sub-$10 device — $7 actually — that's ideal for almost anyone. It incorporates something every device owner, from smartphone to Steam Deck, can never have enough of: a USB Type-C fast charging cable. This clever USB gadget is nothing more than a keychain by a brand called Connfiton. However, it has several handy tools built in.

Starting with the carabiner, it can connect this little gadget to any keychain, necklace, belt loop, or usable holder. That carabiner loops around the backend and might even work for a grocery bag holder. It also features a bottle opener. But there's a USB Type-C charging cable tucked into each side, which fold up into the edges for easy storage. When you need to charge or connect your device, you unravel each side and plug them in. For example, one side can plug into a portable power bank, and the other side your smartphone or another device. It's a useful knick-knack for travel, so you always have cables, a bottle opener, and a multi-use clip with you. Beyond that, it's great around the house, great for students and tinkerers, techies of all types, and, of course, anyone who regularly needs to open a classic soda.