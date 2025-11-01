This Clever $7 Amazon USB Gadget Makes For A Surprisingly Practical Gift
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some of the best gifts are versatile and multi-functional, like a Swiss Army Knife with its built-in tools. Actually, a real multi-tool is a fantastic gift for tinkerers, builders, and DIY enthusiasts. But when it comes to tech and gadget lovers, practical gift ideas are less obvious. They probably have most of the expensive devices they want, and spending a lot of money to get what they don't have isn't a great idea, anyway. Most of Reddit's favorite gadgets that make life easier are too big for gifting, too. There is a clever, sub-$10 device — $7 actually — that's ideal for almost anyone. It incorporates something every device owner, from smartphone to Steam Deck, can never have enough of: a USB Type-C fast charging cable. This clever USB gadget is nothing more than a keychain by a brand called Connfiton. However, it has several handy tools built in.
Starting with the carabiner, it can connect this little gadget to any keychain, necklace, belt loop, or usable holder. That carabiner loops around the backend and might even work for a grocery bag holder. It also features a bottle opener. But there's a USB Type-C charging cable tucked into each side, which fold up into the edges for easy storage. When you need to charge or connect your device, you unravel each side and plug them in. For example, one side can plug into a portable power bank, and the other side your smartphone or another device. It's a useful knick-knack for travel, so you always have cables, a bottle opener, and a multi-use clip with you. Beyond that, it's great around the house, great for students and tinkerers, techies of all types, and, of course, anyone who regularly needs to open a classic soda.
Why own this gadget and what are others saying about it?
The USB Type-C cables are the best feature and the reason you'd be carrying around something like this. They're compatible with a variety of devices, including iPhone 15 and up. There's a reason why so many cool USB-C mini gadgets are cable-related, with docks, meters, and adapters at the top of the bunch. The rest of the tool is pretty much universal. The carabiner can clip to anything, or you can attach whatever you need — like sliding some extra grocery bags on there for one uber-loaded trip into the house. The bottle opener is, well, you know what it is. But as with most pieces of tech, the true testament to its quality is what others are saying, particularly those who already own the device and are using it out in the real world.
Several users have mentioned its "ideal for travel" and "on the go" use cases. It's durable, easy to carry or store, and "functions as it should" according to more than one person who owns it. Some have even mentioned giving it as a gift, whether to someone they know or during a game of White Elephant. Out of 50 reviews, it has an average of 4.5 stars, which is always good to see. Plus, it comes in both all-black and all-white variants, offering a small degree of personalization when you order it for yourself or send it to a friend or family member. While you're at it, you might look into some other useful travel gadgets that will fit in your carry-on, just like this one. One can never have enough USB gadgets hooked, bagged, or stowed nearby.