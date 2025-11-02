Do Black Holes Create Dark Energy? Here's What Scientists Have To Say

DESI is a cutting-edge astronomical instrument designed to map the large-scale structure of the universe – even creating the most detailed 3D map of the universe — by measuring the light of a million galaxies. Located at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, DESI features about 5,000 robotic "eyes" that can simultaneously collect light from thousands of galaxies and other distant objects, thus mapping the cosmos across billions of light years.

In the new study, scientists used DESI's precise measurements of how galaxies cluster and move apart to test different models of dark energy. When they compared these observations with the standard model which assumes constant dark energy (known as Lambda-Cold-Dark-Matter or ΛCDM) they found inconsistencies, particularly in how the universe's matter content seems to evolve over time. The researchers then developed an alternative explanation based on how black holes interact with the expansion of the universe.

According to the new model, when massive stars collapse at the end of their lives, the resulting black holes don't just trap mass and energy inside their event horizons. Instead, they become cosmologically coupled, meaning that as the universe expands, the internal energy of these black holes changes in step with that expansion. This coupling effectively allows them to release or transform part of their mass-energy into the form of dark energy that fills the universe.

As more stars are born, die, and collapse into black holes, the overall dark energy density would increase, matching the observed acceleration of cosmic expansion. The DESI data aligns with this scenario better than with models where dark energy remains fixed. By linking the life cycles of stars and black holes to the large-scale behavior of the universe, the researchers propose a dynamic picture of cosmic evolution in which the same processes that create black holes may also be driving the mysterious force that pushes galaxies apart.