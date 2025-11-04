Microsoft Teams Is Going To Start Spying On You At Work - Here's How

Despite widespread reporting on the update, the technical details behind the change are largely uncertain. To date, Microsoft has only stated that employees' locations will automatically update when users "connect to their organization's Wi-Fi." And while concerned Teams users have lamented that such a feature might kill the work-from-home movement by "snitching" on users, it's unclear whether this will be the case, as the emphasis on the organization's Wi-fi networks makes it difficult to know whether employers will be able to see the location of users if they turn on their laptop at a coffee shop or beachside café. However, the update will tell bosses whether their employees are currently in the office, endangering some office workers' much-loved midday reprieves.

Some observers have predicted that the feature will likely be based on employees' IP addresses. If so, the Teams update will make it exceedingly difficult for users to fake their locations, as employees must connect to the office Wi-Fi to be shown at work. Work-from-home aficionados have famously combatted similar employee surveillance tactics at Amazon Web Services through SSID spoofing, in which users change their home Wi-Fi name to match their workplaces' to trick applications into believing users were at their office. If the Teams update is IP-dependent, however, such workarounds will likely fall short come December.

According to Microsoft, the new feature will be integrated across both Windows and Mac platforms. Luckily for some employees, the update will not change the default settings for enterprise Teams users, with company admins needing to enable the feature. Furthermore, end users will be required to opt in to the service.