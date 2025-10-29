5 New Features Coming With macOS Tahoe 26.1

With the Release Candidate version of macOS Tahoe 26.1 now available to developers, we finally know what Apple is planning to add with this upcoming software update, expected to land for all Mac users as early as next week. It's important to note that macOS Tahoe marks the last main update to Intel Mac users, which means they have a little less than a year of new features before Apple moves on to a new era of Apple Silicon Macs only.

That said, the company is continuing to support Intel Macs with the latest UI elements and features, such as the Liquid Glass design. After three months of tweaks with transparency, readability, and more, Apple is finally adding an option that lets users choose between the default clear look or a new tinted version, which increases the opacity of the UI elements in apps and notifications. This is a much-needed feature that hopefully makes its way to iOS, too.