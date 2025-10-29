5 New Features Coming With macOS Tahoe 26.1
With the Release Candidate version of macOS Tahoe 26.1 now available to developers, we finally know what Apple is planning to add with this upcoming software update, expected to land for all Mac users as early as next week. It's important to note that macOS Tahoe marks the last main update to Intel Mac users, which means they have a little less than a year of new features before Apple moves on to a new era of Apple Silicon Macs only.
That said, the company is continuing to support Intel Macs with the latest UI elements and features, such as the Liquid Glass design. After three months of tweaks with transparency, readability, and more, Apple is finally adding an option that lets users choose between the default clear look or a new tinted version, which increases the opacity of the UI elements in apps and notifications. This is a much-needed feature that hopefully makes its way to iOS, too.
macOS Tahoe 26.1 continues to improve the Mac experience
Besides the Liquid Glass tweak, Apple is also adding support for Apple Music Automix over AirPlay. This feature allows Apple Music to intelligently transition from one song to another, and users can also enjoy it over AirPlay. The company is also improving FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions and adding communication safety and web content filters to limit certain websites by default for existing accounts in the age range of 13-17, depending on your country and region.
Finally, Apple is also expanding the Apple Intelligence platform to more users with macOS Tahoe 26.1, as it's bringing support for Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Portuguese (Portugal), and Chinese (Traditional) languages to the Live Translation feature. Alongside macOS Tahoe 26.1 RC, Apple also seeded the release candidate versions of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. We'll let you know once these updates are available and what's new with them.