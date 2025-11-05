How To Share Your Amazon Prime Membership (And Why You Should)

Prior to October 2025, the free expedited shipping that Prime membership is known for could be shared with pretty much anyone through the Prime Invitee program, regardless of their address or relation to you. Similarly, Amazon Household allowed you to share your full suite of Prime Benefits with up to six family members, including two adults, up to four teens, and up to four children. Unfortunately, Prime Invitee has been discontinued, and Amazon Household has been rolled into Amazon Family.

Amazon Family has the same basic function as Household, but with a specific qualifier: both the primary account holder and guest must live in the same primary residential address. Amazon will ask you to share both your shipping address and your primary payment method for address verification, so you can't fake living at the same address if you have a payment method registered elsewhere.

Assuming both the primary Prime holder and the guest meet the requirements, setting up Amazon Family is fairly straightforward. From the Amazon website, select Accounts & Lists from your personal settings, go to Your Account, then Your Amazon Family. If the person you're adding is an adult, select Add Adult to send them a verification email to link accounts. If you're adding a child, just select Add Child and set it up; you don't need to send an invite email for this. Just remember, you can only have up to five guests in your Amazon Family, including one other adult with their own Amazon account and up to four children.